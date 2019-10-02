Get hyped (for brains?) with this sneak peek at Disney Channel's Zombies 2

If you thought High School Musical could have used a few more zombies, has Disney Channel got the movie for you.

The exclusive video above offers a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies 2, a follow-up to 2018’s Zombies. The musical films take place in the town of Seabrook, where zombies make up half the population. The first installment told the tale of high schoolers Zed (Milo Manheim), a zombie football player, and Addison (Meg Donnelly), a cheerleader, who (naturally) fall in love despite social stigma against zombies.

Both Manheim and Donnelly are back for round two, which, per the video, will feature plenty of high-energy song-and-dance numbers, some sort of (very intense-looking) athletic competition, and at least one surprise the stars are unable to share. The clip offers behind-the-scenes glimpses at the film’s production, including what look to be choreography rehearsals and song recording sessions, and actors plunging into a pit of mud. What does that have to do with zombies? You’ll have to wait for the movie to find out.

You can check out the full video above. Zombies 2 will premiere on Disney Channel in 2020.

