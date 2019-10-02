Will Smith drops limited-edition clothing line inspired by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

If you love shootin’ some b-ball or spending most of your days on the playground, Will Smith has a new clothing line made especially for you.

In tribute to his ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Smith created a limited edition collection of athleisure inspired by his West Philadelphia-born character who ruled the basketball courts for six seasons. Bel-Air Athletics offers 26 pieces that will be available for sale via his website, available now until Oct. 14.

Smith shared the exciting news with his followers on Instagram. “I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale. New Fresh Prince merch,” he wrote on Tuesday.

There’s a wide variety of pieces available at varying prices, including a gym bag kit (nylon bag, track jacket, T-shirt, socks, basketball) that sells for $200 to an adorable Will Smith air freshener that sells for $6. Other items for sale include a tie-dye throwback T-shirt, hoodies, socks, shorts, hats, and a reversible track jacket featuring the funky paisley lining that looks just like the one his character wore on the show.

If Carlton or Hilary Banks were more your jam, sadly you may have source those items on your own — as of now, no plans have been announced for a clothing line inspired by their unique styles.

