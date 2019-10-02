Image zoom

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Last week the kooky singing competition show said goodbye to The Ice Cream and The Egg (or gamer and streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, respectively). This week, Black Widow, The Flamingo, The Leopard, and The Panda will face off to avoid going home and having their identity revealed. So sit back, enjoy the performances, put on your best Sherlock Holmesian deerstalkers, and attempt to guess the celebrities behind the masks of this week’s contestants. —Lauren Huff

American Horror Story: 1984

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Mr. Jingles it out for more blood — but is he the only one coming after the camp counselors played by Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Gus Kenworthy, Matthew Morrison, DeRon Horton, and more? “We like to think that there’s always method behind the madness, but some people are just evil,” Dr. Hopple says in a preview of this week’s episode, titled “Slashdance.” And madness comes in all kinds of forms, and this week, they’re going to experience more of it. At night. In the woods. With just flashlights. If they’re lucky. —Gerrad Hall

