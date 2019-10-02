Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Freestyle Love Supreme rap about open-office seating... and bunions?

Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s rap skills were put to the test Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Miranda and the cast of the improvisational hip-hop group he co-founded, Freestyle Love Supreme, had to make-up raps on the spot after taking suggestions from the late-night show’s audience. The theme was things people dislike, such as open-office seating and bunions.

“First day of work and I’m feeling so great, grateful for having a job on my plate. Walk into the office, and it’s not that I’m bitter, but everyone can see me every time I check Twitter,” Miranda opined about open offices.

The multi-hyphenate announced back in June that the improv group would be kicking off a 16-week run at Broadway’s Booth Theater in New York City on Sept. 13, ahead of an Oct. 2 opening night. Freestyle Love Supreme‘s core members include Anthony Veneziale, Andrew Bancroft, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Chris Sullivan, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, while the rotating cast is comprised of Miranda himself, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, and Daveed Diggs. Miranda will co-produce and occasionally make surprise appearances in the show.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC. Watch a clip of the performance below.

The cast of @freestylelove makes up freestyle raps on the spot using audience suggestions like “open-plan seating” and “bunions.” More with @freestylelove on #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/YqmxZMFFtw — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 1, 2019

Related content: