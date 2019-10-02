Survivor host Jeff Probst blasts CBS over spoiler-filled promo

Fall TV Survivor type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

Survivor fans are used to huge twists happening on the show, but they got a most unpleasant one during last week’s premiere of Island of the Idols when CBS aired a promo for the show during the show that revealed which tribe would be losing the immunity challenge and attending Tribal Council. Here’s the promo in question, which showed the Lairo tribe dipping their torches in the fire at a Tribal Council that had not yet aired.

Ummmmmm, CBS just aired a massive #Survivor spoiler. Do not look below if you don’t want to see. pic.twitter.com/oDJ2UY0Afu — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) September 26, 2019

Just hours before the show’s second episode was set to air on CBS, host Jeff Probst expressed on Twitter his displeasure with the promos and the fact that producers on the show have no say in what the network airs as its promos. He even encouraged fans to keep complaining about it in a series of tweets.

To those of you frustrated by the #survivor spoilers in the promos… I have to admit I too find it mind numbing. And it pains me to have join in your complaints against @survivorcbs but I am… — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) October 2, 2019

Despite being on the air 20 years we still have not earned the right to approve our own promo spots. The purpose of a promo is to entice you to watch without giving away what it is we want you to watch. We have no say in that… — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) October 2, 2019

I encourage you to continue complaining in the hopes they will finally submit. But spoilers notwithstanding, tonight's #SURVIVOR episode is GREAT! Super fun! Enjoy! — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) October 2, 2019

No word on if there will be more preview-themed Survivor promos shown during Wednesday’s second episode that will give away what has not yet happened, but if there are, you can be sure that the host — and scores of fans — will have plenty to say about it.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Related content: