Survivor host Jeff Probst blasts CBS over spoiler-filled promo

Survivor fans are used to huge twists happening on the show, but they got a most unpleasant one during last week’s premiere of Island of the Idols when CBS aired a promo for the show during the show that revealed which tribe would be losing the immunity challenge and attending Tribal Council. Here’s the promo in question, which showed the Lairo tribe dipping their torches in the fire at a Tribal Council that had not yet aired.
Just hours before the show’s second episode was set to air on CBS, host Jeff Probst expressed on Twitter his displeasure with the promos and the fact that producers on the show have no say in what the network airs as its promos. He even encouraged fans to keep complaining about it in a series of tweets.
No word on if there will be more preview-themed Survivor promos shown during Wednesday’s second episode that will give away what has not yet happened, but if there are, you can be sure that the host — and scores of fans — will have plenty to say about it.
Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
