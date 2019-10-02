Supernatural brings back Kevin Tran in new photos from final season

Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

Supernatural‘s final season is wasting no time bringing back some familiar faces.

The CW has released new photos from the final season‘s second episode, titled “Raising Hell,” which sees the return of Kevin Tran (played by Osric Chau). Kevin Tran first appeared on the show in season 7 as a prophet and quickly became a fan favorite before Gadreel — in Sam’s vessel — killed him. The last fans saw of Kevin was in season 11 when God (finally) sent him to heaven.

Chau returned to the show in season 13 to play alternate universe Kevin, but considering that the rift has been closed, we’re assuming that this is the real Kevin, back somehow? The details are unclear, but the show has a history of finding ways to bring back beloved characters. According to the episode description, “Sam, Dean and Castiel call on Rowena to help keep the evil souls at bay and get an unexpected assist from Ketch.” In other words, Kevin isn’t the only familiar face in the hour.

See more photos from episode 2 below:

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

Supernatural returns on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

