Watch Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's best Weekend Updates and other SNL moments

“Bitches get stuff done!” It’s been 15 years since Saturday Night Live debuted the first and only all-female duo in the show’s history to anchor Weekend Update with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Poehler joined Fey behind the anchor desk for the Oct. 2, 2004 season 30 premiere after Fey’s co-host Jimmy Fallon left SNL at the end of the prior season. The two comedians would go on to anchor Weekend Update together for two seasons (with Fey only missing two episodes at the beginning of season 31 while on maternity leave).

Image zoom Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fey and Poehler’s tenure as Weekend Update anchors together may have been relatively short, but a decade-and-a-half later it’s still remembered as one of the best pairings the segment has seen thanks to their chemistry, timing, snark, trademark smirks, and brilliant delivery of jokes.

Unfortunately, most of their time together hosting Weekend Update isn’t available to watch online, so let’s walk down memory lane with their best sketches together from SNL instead.

Thankfully, one of their most memorable Weekend Update sketches is available online! Who can forget the time their Mean Girls costar Lindsay Lohan stopped by to be “mentored” by them? Talk about a real look into the past.

One of the most iconic lines to ever come out of a Weekend Update sketch? “Bitches get stuff done!” Not long after Fey uttered that line, it was soon a rallying cry at women’s rights marches.

Fey’s impersonation of Sarah Palin and Poehler’s impression of Hillary Clinton were instantly iconic, especially when placed side-by-side in a sketch together addressing sexism in politics.

For SNL‘s 40th anniversary special in 2015, Fey and Poehler returned to the Weekend Update desk along with Jane Curtin, Weekend Update’s first female host (1976-1980). Together they looked back on the show’s history along with some special guests.

Fey and Poehler’s political sketches always managed to do something new and different, like with their cold open about Jenna and Barbara Bush’s secret language.

You could always expect sharp feminist commentary from this pair, like with their “Meet Your Second Wife” sketch that brilliantly skewered men marrying women half their age and, for some reason, featured Fey playing herself.

Here’s another spot-on Fey-as-Palin sketch, this time featuring Poehler as Katie Couric.

All it took to elevate a simple sketch was Fey and Poehler’s absolute dedication to it, like with this period movie set piece that could have been boring but ended up being absolutely hilarious thanks to them.

When Fey joined Poehler and Maya Rudolph for their iconic Bronx Beat sketch, it was the perfect trio.

And we’d be remiss not to add their “Dope Squad” music video to this list, since their parody of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” girl squad featuring Trainwreck era Amy Schumer.

