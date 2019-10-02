Watch Phoebe Waller-Bridge prepare to host SNL whilst holding three Emmys

Fall TV Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a quite a night two Sundays ago. The Fleabag creator/star and critical darling who also brought you Killing Eve won three Emmys, becoming the surprise sensation of the ceremony. The afterglow from that triple play continues to light the way for Waller-Bridge, who will next be seen hosting this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live, with musical guest Taylor Swift.

In a new promo for her hosting stint, Waller-Bridge seems to be having an awfully hard time letting go of the night both metaphorically and quite literally, as she carries her trio of statues into all discussions with SNL cast members Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, and Chloe Fineman. With hands full of shiny statues, who has the ability to self-hydrate? Check out the minute-long bit above.

Season 45 of NBC’s late-night sketch series kicked off on Sept. 28, with host Woody Harrelson and dancing-on-the-ceiling musical guest Billie Eilish. To see who else will be hosting Saturday Night Live in the coming weeks, head over here.

