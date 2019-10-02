Panda uncovered! The Masked Singer reveals third celebrity contestant

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

Warning: This post contains spoilers for episode 2 of The Masked Singer.

Talk about a sad panda.

The Panda was the latest secret celebrity to go home from The Masked Singer, after performing alongside fellow contestants Black Widow, The Flamingo, and The Leopard. As always, the show’s celebrity judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong — presided over the proceedings.

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX

Black Widow was the first contestant to take the stage (singing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston), followed by The Leopard (“Somebody To Love” by Queen), Flamingo (“Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers); and The Panda (“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson).

In the first round, voters chose Black Widow over The Leopard, sending the latter to the smack down. Flamingo beat out The Panda in the second round, setting up a Panda and Leopard smack down. For the battle, Panda sang DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win” and The Leopard belted out “Respect” by Aretha Franklin. Ultimately, The Leopard lived to sing another day and The Panda was sent packing.

Following the loss, host Nick Cannon unmasked the furry contestant, who was revealed to be Laila Ali, retired professional boxer and daughter of famous heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali.

Before going home, Ali shared what it was like to be the Panda. “It was a lot of fun,” she said, adding, “I’ve always loved to sing, but I’ve always been shy.”

Ali, who was an undefeated four-time world champion, joked that this is the first time she’s ever lost “something like this.” “It was very humbling, but it’s been fun,” she said.

Ali joins previously eliminated contestants The Egg and Ice Cream, or Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and professional gamer and streamer Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja, respectively.

Related content: