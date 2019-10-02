Netflix announces Shadow and Bone cast and fans are excited to see Ben Barnes as the Darkling

Shadow and Bone type Book

The characters of the popular Grishaverse have found their real-life counterparts.

Netflix announced the cast for its TV adaptation of Shadow and Bone, an eight-episode fantasy series based on author Leigh Bardugo‘s popular Grisha trilogy and Six of Crows duology.

Set in a world split by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, with creatures hungry for human flesh, Shadow and Bone follows a young soldier named Alina Starkov who discovers she has a power that can unite the world — if dangerous forces don’t get to her first.

Playing Starkov is newcomer Jessie Mei Li. She is joined by Westworld and Chronicles of Narnia star Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Amita Suman as Inej, and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey.

Fans are particularly excited to see Barnes’ character on screen as he is better known as the Darkling in the books series, a magical military elite determine to free his nation from the opposing Shadow Fold at any cost.

The show will be executive produced and run by Oscar-nominated writer Eric Heisserer (Arrival), and directed by Lee Toland Krieger. Bardugo will also executive produce the show along with 21 Laps, the company behind Stranger Things.

No release date has been given yet, but Heisserer says of the new cast, “Leigh and I are so excited to see this cast bring the Grishaverse to life. While some are perfect fits with how we envisioned them, others are surprising discoveries whose performance shattered our expectations.”

