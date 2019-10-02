Watch Kelly Clarkson cover fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood's 'Before He Cheats'

Shortly after hosting an American Idol reunion on her new talk show, Kelly Clarkson still has the reality competition on her mind.

On Wednesday, The Kelly Clarkson Show host chose the song “Before He Cheats” by American Idol season 4 winner Carrie Underwood for her recurring “Kellyoke” segment.

Clarkson’s rendition of the revenge song has a little bit more of a stomp to it, getting her talk show crowd out of their seats dancing.

While Clarkson has taken more of a pop direction since Idol, and Underwood has become country royalty, the pair share more than a reality show accolade in common.

Both women have southern roots (Clarkson is from Texas, while Underwood is from Oklahoma), both of their debut singles topped the Billboard Hot 100, and they both happen to share a close connection to Country queen Reba McEntire. While Clarkson is married to the singer’s former stepson, Underwood will be working closely with McEntire in November as co-hosts of 53rd annual CMA Awards along with the legendary Dolly Parton.

Watch Clarkson cover Underwood in the video above.

