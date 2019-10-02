10 Friends mistakes you probably missed

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

Finding and pointing out movie and TV mistakes is one of the more socially acceptable forms of schadenfreude. While those mistakes are rarely enough to derail the story or one’s suspension of disbelief, it’s perhaps comforting to know that even multimillion-dollar operations mess up sometimes (TV shows, they’re just like us!).

Image zoom J. Delvalle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Which would make Friends, apparently, the most comforting TV show out there. With data culled from the goof-tracking website moviemistakes.com, MyLotto24 found that, on average, Friends had more mistakes per season, with 149, than any other TV show (at least within the available data). We’ve rounded up 10 such instances that probably escaped your notice on first watch (or subsequent watches, for that matter). Read on to never be able to not notice them again.

“The Last One” (season 10, episode 18)

Image zoom NBC

To begin at the end, let’s take a look at Phoebe and Ross’ (Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer) climactic rush to the airport to catch Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) in the series finale. Some extras standing behind the pair at JFK (note the headscarf) also appear behind Rachel when the episode cuts to her at Newark Airport. If only Phoebe and Ross could have teleported that easily.

“The One With All the Wedding Dresses” (season 4, episode 20)

Image zoom NBC

The writing on Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc) Magna Doodle changes across cuts, perhaps to reflect what politeness forbids them telling Ross.

“The One in Vegas” (season 5, episode 23)

Image zoom NBC

Perhaps this episode’s editor had a keen sense of irony: As Joey tells Chandler about his “hand twin,” he points at Chandler with his left hand, which switches to his right hand in the next shot.

“The One With George Stephanopoulos” (season 1, episode 4)

Image zoom NBC

In this early installment, Ross, Chandler, and Joey attend a hockey game, where Ross wears a foam finger that later disappears. That’s unfortunate for Ross, as the finger could have cushioned the blow of the puck that hits him in the face later in the episode.

“The One Where Ross Finds Out” (season 2, episode 7)

Image zoom NBC

As Rachel learns that Ross and his girlfriend Julie (Lauren Tom) are getting a cat together, her necklace appears and disappears across cuts. Perhaps this was meant to symbolize Rachel’s roiling inner turmoil as she struggled to suppress her feelings for Ross. (But probably not.)

“The One With Rachel’s Date” (season 8, episode 5)

Image zoom NBC

Ah, the perils of our transition to widescreen TVs. Here, the edges of the frame — which were cropped out when Friends originally aired — reveal Courteney Cox’s stand-in taking her place.

“The One With the Mugging” (season 9, episode 15)

Image zoom NBC

Image zoom NBC

This episode is rife with errors, with another glimpse of a stand-in along with bottles changing to cans in Joey’s hands. (He was raiding Chandler and Monica’s apartment for something to drink for an audition.) Maybe Joey had unknown talent as a magician the whole time.

“The One With Rachel’s Inadvertent Kiss” (season 5, episode 17)

Image zoom NBC

More evidence for the Joey the Magician theory: His purple button-up shirt changes to a black zip-up top in the time it takes for Ross to open his door.

“The One With the Red Sweater” (season 8, episode 2)

Image zoom NBC

After Monica (Cox) unwraps one of her wedding presents, the gift is wrapped again in a later shot, as if it’s trying to resist being opened without Chandler being there. Alas, she opens all the presents without him.

Related content: