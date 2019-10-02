Fleabag season 3? Maybe when she's 50, says Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Might we ever see a Fleabag season 3, especially after series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home a surprising (but totally deserving) three Emmy wins this year? Bridge says she could see herself returning to her popular character, just not anytime soon.

“I quite like the idea of coming back to her — well, me — when I’m 50 ’cause I feel like she would’ve had more life then, and God knows what she would’ve got up to,” she told Seth Meyers during an appearance on Late Night, just before she’s set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend. “Actually, seeing a character like that in her later stage of life is exciting, but for now, she’s been through enough. We’ve got to let her go.”

Bridge has taken Fleabag to the stage and back, as well as to books. But, for her series, streaming on Amazon, she wasn’t initially planning to develop a season 2. She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in August how she “was very smug about not coming back.”

“I thought I had a lot of artistic integrity in not coming back after the first season because the first season had a proper ending in my mind,” Bridge said at the time. “It was based on a play and it was adapted to the same ending. I felt like, in the first season, it was the most interesting version of that girl’s story we were ever gonna hear.”

Season 1 introduced the character of Fleabag, played by Bridge, as a woman living in London and dealing with the complex relationships with her family and friends. She would constantly break the fourth wall to speak directly to the audience and comment on all the hijinks she got up to.

The “hot priest,” played by Andrew Scott in season 2, was the impetus for doing more episodes.

“Unless I can reinvent a reason for why she talks to the camera again, I can’t see how I can justify coming back because the whole point of the first [season] was she had this front and this persona to the camera until this secret was revealed and then she’s kind of shy,” Bridge previously explained.

So, Emmys or no Emmys, Bridge isn’t gonna force something unless there’s good reason to do so. At least we’ll always have our hot priest daydreams.

