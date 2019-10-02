Dear White People renewed for fourth and final season

Cue the Vitamin C, because graduation is upon Dear White People.

The satirical college comedy has been renewed for a 10-episode fourth and final season, Netflix announced Wednesday morning via a fun video featuring the series’ cast. This news will no doubt create a whole new set of worries for the show, which addressed (read: cracked meta jokes about) the existential anxiety of being a three-season long Netflix show in its third season. At the moment, though, creator Justin Simien is really just excited that Dear White People is returning for one more semester.

“I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix,” said Simien in a statement. “This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

Set at the fictional Ivy-league school Winchester University, Dear White People follows Sam White (Logan Browning) and some of the school’s students of color as they deal with rising racial tension campus. Although in season 3, the show tweaked its format. Whereas previous seasons were built around half-hours that focused on one character, the series’ third season expanded its scope with episodes that were more about the ensemble and brought new and hitherto supporting characters to the fore.

Simien and Yvette Lee Bowser will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners for the final season. Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson are all set to return as series regulars.

All three seasons of Dear White People are available on Netflix right now.

