Fall TV A Million Little Things type TV Show Network ABC Genre Drama

Gary (James Roday), you’re officially allowed to get nervous!

EW has an exclusive clip of Parenthood alum Jason Ritter’s debut on season 2 of A Million Little Things, and he’s got a concerning level of chemistry with Maggie (Allison Miller).

Speaking to EW ahead of season 2, creator DJ Nash teases Ritter’s mysterious figure, who is “coming into the world and threatening to shake everything up.” Shares Nash: “It’s a character that comes up based on stuff from the first season. Throughout the first half of the season, we follow the question: Who is this person? And then once it’s known who they are, their potential to shake up the world comes.”

Before you watch Ritter join the ABC drama, check out the clip above and read our recap of the season premiere.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: