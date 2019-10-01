What to Watch on Tuesday: This Is Us (re)turns its focus to the Pearsons, goes back to 'The Pool'

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Toy Story 4

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on digital platforms

Whether you didn’t catch Toy Story 4 in theaters or helped propel it to $1 billion at the box office, Pixar’s rollicking fourquel is now available digitally for your viewing pleasure. Now you can relive the journey of Forky (Tony Hale) in all its existential hilarity, re-weep at the film’s bittersweet ending, and freeze-frame those Easter egg-packed antique store scenes to your heart’s content. While this franchise might not continue to infinity and beyond, your viewing of it can certainly attempt to. —Tyler Aquilina

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Fresh off her killer set at The Roast of Alec Baldwin, one might be reasonably excited for comic (and Dancing With the Stars alum) Nikki Glaser‘s first stand-up special. But don’t be. Sure, it’s (sparingly) funny — and there are a few standout moments — but as a whole, it’s not what you’ll expect. Yes, sex jokes and self-deprecating humor are fine and dandy — who doesn’t love some well done blue humor? — but Glaser’s one-plus-hour set is unrelenting in personal commentary about what she is and isn’t good at in the bedroom, why she is or isn’t good at it, who is and isn’t good at it, etc. Sex isn’t such a taboo topic as it once was (okay, maybe it is in some circles), but she treats it as such, trying to shock the audience with often uninteresting, often unfunny stories and observations. Her energy and delivery are top-notch, as usual. That’s not the problem here. She’s capable of more, and better. Bangin’, it’s not. More like tapped out. C —Gerrad Hall

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Still trying to figure out how all of the new characters from the season 4 premiere of This Is Us will fit into our story? Put those thoughts and theories on hold for a week, as the second episode returns the focus to the main Pearsons — and the Big Three in particular. Taking place on the final day of summer before the Big Three begin seventh grade, “The Pool 2” is a sequel to season 1’s “The Pool,” which explored complex issues of race, weight, and identity. Years later, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) take their children back to the Greenview Pool. “It’s about how our Big Three has grown and changed and matured over the past three seasons,” says executive producer Isaac Aptaker. As you may recall, Kevin does not always shower Randall with brotherly love, so with this splash comes a clash. —Dan Snierson

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

OutDaughtered (new episodes) — TLC

The Voice (Blind Auditions Pt. 4) — NBC



9 p.m.

Chopped: Sweets Showdown — Food Network

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo



10 p.m.

In a Man’s World (docuseries debut) — Bravo

Most Terrifying Places (series debut) — Travel

Streaming

Carmen Sandiego (season premiere) — Netflix

Sorry for Your Loss (season premiere) — Facebook Watch

*times are ET and subject to change