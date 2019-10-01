The Conners sneak peek: Mark kissed a boy and he liked it

By Lynette Rice
October 01, 2019 at 11:14 AM EDT
Fall TV

The Conners

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

A bonding moment over personal pizzas has led to a new romance for Mark.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s episode of The Conners, Mark (Ames McNamara) admits to his mom, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), that he kissed a boy at school — a violation of the school’s no PDA rule, which means he has to go to the principal’s office for a little talk.

So Darlene wants to know: is there a birds and bees talk in their future? Has Mark and the other boy moved off of first base?

“No, and that was the first time,” he tells his mom. “He only told me he was gay last week.”

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related:

The Conners

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 1
Genre
Premiere
  • 10/16/18
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST