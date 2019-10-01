The Conners sneak peek: Mark kissed a boy and he liked it

Fall TV The Conners type TV Show Network ABC Genre Sitcom

A bonding moment over personal pizzas has led to a new romance for Mark.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s episode of The Conners, Mark (Ames McNamara) admits to his mom, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), that he kissed a boy at school — a violation of the school’s no PDA rule, which means he has to go to the principal’s office for a little talk.

So Darlene wants to know: is there a birds and bees talk in their future? Has Mark and the other boy moved off of first base?

“No, and that was the first time,” he tells his mom. “He only told me he was gay last week.”

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

