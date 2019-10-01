Stumptown type TV Show Network ABC Genre Crime,

Drama

When Dex met Grey.

Following last week’s action-packed Stumptown premiere, the new ABC series is going back in time to show the history of Dex (Cobie Smulders) and Grey (Jake Johnson), the friends who definitely seem like they’ve been more than friends. And EW has an exclusive clip of their meet-cute, which — in Stumptown fashion — happens directly after Dex thwarts a convenience store robbery.

“It’s an interesting and complicated relationship between the two characters of Dex and Grey,” Smulders recently told EW. You’re on television and you’re on a network show so there’s always like the will-they-or-won’t-they, but it’s such a deeper relationship than that. The first episode after the pilot shows the audience how these two people met and explains their history a little bit. They sort of decided to be friends, and are proud of the fact that they’ve remained friends as long as they have. They built this kind of unusual family unit of the two adults being solely in a friendship but also caring for this kid and making the decision that to be there for the brother is more important than exploring any sort of romantic relationship that, quite frankly, I don’t think my character would ever be able to do responsibly.”

Watch the clip above.

Stumptown, which also stars Michael Ealy and Camryn Manheim, airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

