No network celebrates Halloween like Freeform. Along with its 31 Nights of Halloween programming — complete with A LOT of showings of Hocus Pocus — the network puts together a 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest, a party dedicated to celebrating Halloween classics. This year, the fest, which was filmed in September but will air October 5, features a 35th-anniversary tribute to Ghostbusters, a 50th-anniversary tribute to The Haunted Mansion, and more.

Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher host this year’s event, which features performances by Christina Aguilera, Salt-N-Pepa, and more. Above, EW has an exclusive sneak peek of a performance by Kristin Chenoweth, whose new album For the Girls is out now, and The Lion King‘s JD McCrary. (He played young Simba in the recent remake.) Together, they duet on Wicked‘s “For Good,” a familiar song for Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the original run of the Broadway show.

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest airs Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

