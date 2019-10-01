Claws renewed for fourth and final season on TNT

TNT is shutting down the nail salon.

The cable network announced Tuesday that it has renewed Claws for a fourth season, which will be the show’s last. The drama stars Niecy Nash as Desna Simms, the owner of a nail salon in Florida, and follows Desna and her staff of manicurists as they turn to a life of crime and steadily rise to control their own empire. The show also stars Carrie Preston (The Good Fight), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad).

“For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV, said in a statement. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

Image zoom Patti Perret/TNT

Claws, which wrapped up its third season in August, debuted in 2017 and has received critical praise throughout its run. The final season is expected to air in 2020. Nash is coming off of an Emmy nomination for her performance in Ava DuVernay‘s Netflix miniseries When They See Us, and will appear in FX’s Phyllis Schlafly miniseries Mrs. America.

