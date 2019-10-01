See Brendan Fraser reunite with his lost daughter in Doom Patrol deleted scene

For all the colorful comic book weirdness, Doom Patrol had a lot of heart, and its misfit cast of superhero characters got that way through some very real human tragedy.

Robotman, for instance, began as a racecar driver named Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser) who lost most of his body in a car accident, and had his brain transferred into a barely-functional robot body by Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton). Cliff initially believed that he had lost his family in that accident as well, but discovered partway through season 1 that his daughter Clara (Bethany Anne Lind) had survived, and grown up in the care of his friend Bump (Alan Heckner). When Cliff finally visited Clara’s Florida home, he found that she regarded Bump as her true father, and would never be able to recognize him in his robot form (which was portrayed by actor Riley Shanahan).

However, in this deleted scene from Doom Patrol season 1, Cliff finally gets to talk to his daughter in his human form. Watch the heartwarming clip above.

Doom Patrol season 1 is currently streaming on DC Universe, but the DVD collection is on sale this week. The show was recently renewed for season 2, set to launch in 2020.

