Suit up! Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin's Supermen meet in 'Crisis' set photo

Stop us if you’ve heard this one: Two Supermen walk into the Daily Planet and snap a pretty awesome photo.

On Tuesday, Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh shared the first photo of him and Tyler Hoechlin both in costume as different versions of Superman from the set of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which is currently in production. (Alas, Smallville’s Tom Welling is nowhere to be seen.)

“Grateful to share the #Arrowverse as #Superman for a short time with the charming & gracious @tylerhoechlin!” Routh captioned the image. “I never really thought I’d get to meet #Superman in person… Gotta say, it’s all it’s cracked up to be!”

In “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Routh, who played the Man of Steel in the 2006 movie Superman Returns, portrays the Kingdom Come version of the Kryptonian. When Routh spoke to EW at San Diego Comic-Con, he said he hoped this turn as Superman would give him some closure on the role.

“It’s an opportunity for me to kind of say hello and goodbye to the character in a way I didn’t get to the first time,” Routh said. “Being a young individual of 24, 25, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to do this for years and make multiple movies.’ And that of course didn’t happen. I’m just very honored to be able to do this one last time.”

In addition to Routh and Hoechlin, the crossover will host the returns of Welling and Erica Durance as their Smallville characters, Clark Kent and Lois Lane. The five-hour event will reveal exactly what they’ve been up to since the show went off the air eight years ago. On Monday, Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays the Arrowverse’s Lois Lane, shared the first image of Hoechlin and Welling’s Clarks.

Lois and Clarks 💓 pic.twitter.com/RgRKmcP8FV — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) September 30, 2019

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Arrow at 8 p.m. and conclude with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

Related content: