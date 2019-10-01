Ruby Rose opens up about surgery from Batwoman set injury: 'It was really terrifying'

Batwoman type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Ruby Rose recently revealed on social media that she had emergency surgery after performing stunts on the set of The CW’s Batwoman. The actress, who’s readying to premiere her new superhero TV series, opened up more about the “terrifying” experience with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Monday.

“I broke my neck, basically, on the show,” Rose said.

“I did a stunt for a very extended amount of time — for like seven hours — and we thought I broke a rib or just fractured a rib and that was 6-12 weeks of healing,” she continued. “So, then, I had 6-12 weeks of chronic pain and just kept assuming that was what it was until I kept seeing the doctors and they’re like, ‘It’s your neck, it’s your neck. It just radiates into these places because of nerve endings.'”

Rose also couldn’t feel her arms for “a long time”; she would pick things up and then drop them. But, as she said, “You just get used to weird things like that.”

Batwoman stars Rose as Kate Kane, Bruce Wayne’s cousin who picks up the mantle of Caped Crusader upon returning to Gotham with a dishonorable discharge from military school and survival training under her belt.

It wasn’t until shooting a film in Romania that she finally had an MRI that revealed two herniated discs broke the protective layers of her spine and threatened to make her paraplegic. “Even just sleeping wrong or, you know, moving my head in a strange direction” could cause it, Rose added.

“It was really terrifying,” she said. “I was like, ‘At least I don’t have an option.’ You know what I mean? I have to do it.”

Rose took this as a sign to listen to her body and slow down. Of course, she was back to work 10 days after the surgery. “Because, like I said, my priorities were straight,” she quipped.

Watch the full interview above.

