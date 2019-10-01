AMC orders two shows to series including 'sitcom wife' deconstruction Kevin Can F— Himself

Out of the ashes of moderate CBS success Kevin Can Wait comes an innovative new comedy AMC just ordered to series that deconstructs the tropes of the sitcom wife.

Titled Kevin Can F— Himself, the show will mix the single-camera and multi-camera formats to show what AMC Networks President Sarah Barnett describes as “the rage of the sitcom wife… who has been the foil to sitcom ‘Kevins’ for decades.”

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

While they don’t go into detail on what shows inspired the title and concept, the name kind of says it all. Kevin Can Wait famously rebooted its second season by killing off the protagonist’s wife, played by Erinn Hayes, to open up the Kevin James show to a reunion with his King of Queens costar Leah Remini. The show was canceled after season 2 ended.

Kevin Can F— Himself is created by Valerie Armstrong, executive produced by Rashida Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack, and will be run by Craig DiGregorio (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World). Its first season will consist of 10 hour-long episodes.

AMC also picked up courtroom drama 61st Street, from British writer Peter Moffatt (The Night Of) and produced by Michael B. Jordan‘s company Outlier Society. The show is a two-season, 16 episode event series focusing on Moses Johnson, a black high school athlete mistaken for a gang member and dragged into the dark depth of Chicago’s corrupt criminal justice system.

