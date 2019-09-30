What to Watch on Monday: Dancing With the Stars celebrates the silver screen

Image zoom

Dancing With the Stars

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

With one star down — The Supremes’ legend Mary Wilson — Hannah Brown, Karamo, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, Ray Lewis, Lauren Alaina, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Ally Brooke, James Van Der Beek, Kel Mitchell, and Kate Flannery are all celebrating the silver screen, dancing to songs made popular in movies. Who will step up and show off their happy feet? Will anyone get dirty and show off some magic? They’ll need to, because another star will go home at the end of the episode. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9-1-1 (the tsunami aftermath continues) — Fox

The Voice (Blind Auditions, Part 2) — NBC

9 p.m.

All Rise — CBS

Prodigal Son — Fox

10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

Halloween Cake-Off (season premiere) — Food Network

Streaming

Back Home (series debut) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change