What to Watch on Monday: Dancing With the Stars celebrates the silver screen

Dancing With the Stars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
With one star down — The Supremes’ legend Mary Wilson — Hannah Brown, Karamo, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, Ray Lewis, Lauren Alaina, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Ally Brooke, James Van Der Beek, Kel Mitchell, and Kate Flannery are all celebrating the silver screen, dancing to songs made popular in movies. Who will step up and show off their happy feet? Will anyone get dirty and show off some magic? They’ll need to, because another star will go home at the end of the episode. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
9-1-1 (the tsunami aftermath continues) — Fox
The Voice (Blind Auditions, Part 2) — NBC
9 p.m.
All Rise — CBS
Prodigal Son — Fox
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor — ABC
Halloween Cake-Off (season premiere) — Food Network
Streaming
Back Home (series debut) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
