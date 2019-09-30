The War of the Worlds trailer reveals BBC's new H.G. Wells adaptation

It’s time for another H.G. Wells adaptation of his seminal tale of a mass alien invasion.

The BBC released the first War of the Worlds trailer, unveiling its limited series starring Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), and Rupert Graves (Sherlock).

Directed by Craig Viveiros (Rillington Place), this War of the Worlds is set in Edwardian England. George (Spall) and Amy (Tomlinson) are trying to make a life for themselves after George divorced his previous wife for Amy. At the very least, they’re not the black sheep of society for very long because society is crumbling under the weight of an alien arrival.

“Is this the wages of our sins?” Amy asks. (Yes, Amy. Aliens invaded earth because you and George got together.)

Graves plays George’s older brother Frederick, while Robert Carlyle (Yesterday) plays an astronomer and scientist named Ogilvy. Doctor Who and Wallander writer Peter Harness penned the script.

“H.G. Wells’ seminal novel has been adapted for the screen many times but it’s always had a contemporary (and American) setting, this is the first version to be set in London and the Home Counties during the Edwardian period,” Viveiros said in a statement. “Peter’s scripts manage to honor the source material with great skill, but we aim to provide a thoroughly modern thrill ride for the audience, delivering an alien invasion story that will shock and awe audiences across the globe.”

