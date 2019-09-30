Fall TV Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

Considering the way Supernatural ended season 14 — with God essentially ending the world and leaving the Winchesters to face a bunch of zombies — it’s safe to say that Sam and Dean can use all the friends they can get.

EW can exclusively reveal that Christian Kane, a.k.a. Lindsey McDonald from the Buffy spin-off Angel, will guest star in an upcoming episode of the hit CW series. Kane is set to play Leo Webb, a former hunter and a friend of Dean Winchester. Although we don’t know much about Leo, the fact that he’s a “former hunter” who knows Dean without mention of Sam could mean be that he knows the older Winchester brother from his hunting days with dear old dad, back before Dean showed up in Sam’s dorm room.

Image zoom Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

It’s unclear when Kane will show up or whether he’ll play into a case of the week or something more, but if he’s an old friend of Dean, let’s hope he remembers to bring the guy some pie.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

