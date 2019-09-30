Stranger Things 4 officially announced with new teaser

Image zoom Netflix

Netflix officially announced the fourth season of Stranger Things and released a teaser for the series created by Ross and Matt Duffer.

But based on the video announcement, Stranger Things 4 is going to move beyond the small Indiana town. This expansion of the show was teased in the last season, which ended with the Byers family moving to a new, unnamed town and a post-credits sequence taking place in Russia.

Netflix also announced that it has signed The Duffer Brothers to a new multi-year TV/film deal.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives,” said The Duffer Brothers. “From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

