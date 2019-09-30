Star Wars Resistance confirms Orka and Flix as openly gay couple

Star Wars Resistance type TV Show Network Disney Channel Genre Sci-fi,

The Star Wars universe is getting bigger.

This week, Star Wars Resistance executive producers Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge, and Brandon Auman confirmed something about Orka and Flix, the lovable duo manning the Office of Acquisitions in the Colossus: They’re in love and an official couple.

Fans, for the most part, gathered this, especially after the “Dangerous Business” episode in season 1 (shown in the video above) when the characters had to go visit Flix’s mother. The show leads confirmed it for the official Star Wars record, as heard in a recording of the show’s press day from the Coffee With Kenobi podcast’s Drew Taylor.

“I think it’s safe to say they’re an item, absolutely,” Ridge tells press. “They’re absolutely a gay couple and we’re proud of that. We love Flix and Orka.”

Bobby Moynihan voices Orka and Jim Rash voices Flix on the Disney Channel animated series, and Auman teases the actors “have the same chemistry” as their characters.

This makes Orka and Flix the first openly gay couple to be portrayed on screen in the Star Wars universe. Fans have been shipping Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in the main Skywalker Saga — something those two actors have riffed on at Star Wars fan events — but that doesn’t seem to be a reality. Just like with the Marvel universe, also under the Walt Disney umbrella with Lucasfilm, the question remained if this kind of visibility would ever arrive in Star Wars. Resistance marks a step in the right direction.

Image zoom Lucasfilm

With the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, a lot was made about Donald Glover‘s Lando Calrissian being pansexual, though the performance was subtle and only really confirmed when Glover and the film’s co-screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan talked about the character to press.

“How can you not be pansexual in space?” Glover said on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio in May. “There are so many things to have sex with. I didn’t think that was that weird. Yeah, he’s coming on to everybody. I mean, yeah, whatever. It just didn’t seem that weird to me ‘cause I feel like if you’re in space it’s kind of like, the door is open! It’s like, no, only guys or girls. No, it’s anything. This thing is literally a blob. Are you a man or a woman? Like, who cares? Have a good time out here.”

Moynihan, heard later on the same Coffee With Kenobi podcast installment, was thrilled to be able to finally talk about this aspect of Orka.

“I have had a sentence prepared for a year and a half,” he said. “If someone would finally ask me, I would say, ‘All I can say is that when Flix says I love you, Orka says I know.’ … They’re the cutest.”

Star Wars Resistance will premiere its second and final season on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Listen to the full recording on Coffee With Kenobi.

