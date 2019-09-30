Here's your chance to look like a Rose! Schitt's Creek is auctioning off clothes from the show

Schitt's Creek type TV Show Network Pop TV Genre Comedy

To watch Schitt’s Creek is to, in part, marvel at the Rose family’s vast and dynamic wardrobes — in between all the laughs, of course. But starting in October, the down-on-their-luck foursome’s coveted clothes will finally be within reach.

The show announced Monday that it’s collaborated with Toronto consignment boutique VSP Consignments to sell off some of the show’s wardrobe.

Folks who are in the market for Moira’s opulent outerwear or David’s geometric sweaters will be able to contribute to a good cause, with proceeds from the sale going to GLSEN, a nonprofit focused on making sure schools are free of harassment and bullying of LGBTQ+ students.

It's true, on October 3rd @vspconsignment's #SchittsCreek wardrobe sale will open to the public at 12pm (ET) It's your chance to shop the Rose family closet and help @GLSEN in the process!https://t.co/ceYruYgMT5 pic.twitter.com/83brja73N2 — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 30, 2019

The cause falls in line with what creator Dan Levy told EW was his vision of the show, a “projection of our own world that was kinder, show how much people can grow and the capacity with which people can love when they are not fearing for their lives.”

While it is still sadly unclear if any of Moira’s iconic wig collection will be available to purchase, the public will be able to shop the rest of the Schitt’s Creek sale beginning Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. ET.

