Jennie Garth and daughter Luca Bella to star in Lifetime movie Your Family or Your Life

Jennie Garth and her daughter Luca Bella are set to costar in their first project together — a Lifetime movie titled Your Family or Your Life premiering Nov. 1.

The drama tells the story of Garth’s character Dr. Kathy Meyer, who’s husband is found dead at their home from an apparent suicide. Kathy and her daughter April are in danger of becoming victims themselves when all signs point to possible foul play.

Image zoom Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

The dual casting is art imitating life imitating art; Garth’s character in BH90210 helps her fictional daughter Kyler (Karis Cameron) secure a role in the reboot within the reboot, after Kyler showing an intense interest in acting. And although Kyler had already lost the role by the end of season 1 (damned reshoots!), it looks like Luca is fairing much better in the industry.

Both Garth and friend/costar/producing partner Tori Spelling teased to EW that a lot of the story lines within the Fox reboot were taken from real-life situations. While they wouldn’t elaborate on specifics, it’s not unreasonable to think Kyler’s story was inspired by Luca (Garth’s daughter with actor Peter Facinelli), who previously starred in the YouTube series Interracial.

E! News first reported the movie.

