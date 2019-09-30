Hilary Duff shares adorable video of her kids watching The Lizzie McGuire Movie

This is what (sweet) dreams are made of.

Hilary Duff just showed her kids her 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and thankfully her fiancé Matthew Koma was on hand to film the adorable moment.

“Family viewing of Lizzie McGuire movie,” Koma captioned the Instagram clip, which Duff later shared on her own Instagram Story.

In the video, Duff can be seen laughing and holding a bottle for 11-month-old daughter Banks, while her 7-year-old son Luca is watching next to them, clearly enraptured (and maybe a little confused). The beginning of the movie, in which Duff sings “The Tide Is High,” is seen playing on screen.

Hilary Duff watching The Lizzie McGuire Movie with her boyfriend and 2 kids 😭 pic.twitter.com/7J6Kc3fqWw — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) September 29, 2019

The Lizzie McGuire series aired on the Disney Channel from 2001-2004, and it spawned the film, which followed Lizzie and friends as they graduate eighth grade and embark on a trip to Rome, where Lizzie is mistaken for a famous Italian pop star.

The family movie day comes on the heels of the news out of D23 Expo that Duff will be reprising her titular role in a Lizzie McGuire revival for Disney+. In it, Lizzie is now a 30-year-old who works as an apprentice to an upscale New York City decorator.

Duff previously teased at the EW and PEOPLE D23 video studio that fans can expect some casting surprises in the reboot, but she didn’t confirm whether Lizzie’s best friend Miranda (Lalaine) and her best friend-turned-love interest Gordo (Adam Lamberg) would appear in the new series. “The whole cast is such a big part of the show and we have a lot of surprises in store for viewers,” Duff said.

She also revealed a bit about what fans can expect from a grown-up Lizzie. “There’s a lot of questions that need answering and a lot of new things on the horizon for her,” she teased. “She has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool but she still hasn’t totally found her way and that’s going to be part of the journey.”

The new series has not yet started filming, but original Lizzie creator Terri Minsky is returning as showrunner for the Disney+ series.

Related content: