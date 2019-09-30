Ray Lewis forced to quit Dancing With the Stars due to injury

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

Another contestant on Dancing With the Stars has been forced out of the competition due to injury.

Tom Bergeron announced during Monday’s telecast that an old foot injury had resurfaced and made it impossible for former NFL player Ray Lewis to continue on the show. A decision was apparently made late Saturday, though Lewis hadn’t rehearsed with his partner, Cheryl Burke, since the middle of last week.

He is at the show, but sitting in the audience. (Sad!)

Because the show must go on, Burke is expected to perform during the two-hour telecast with season 24 winner Rashad Jennings.

Lewis was preceded by out the door by Christie Brinkley, who injured her arm and wrist during a rehearsal before the show’s premiere. She was replaced by her daughter Sailor.

Make sure to check back after the show for a complete recap of week 3.

