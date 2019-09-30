Dwayne Johnson will make his WWE return on Fox's Smackdown premiere

Get your sense of smell ready!

Dwayne Johnson is officially returning to where it all started for him: the WWE. The artist formally known as the Rock announced on social media that he will be taking part in Friday’s big relaunch of Smackdown, which is making its star-studded Fox debut.

Image zoom Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

“FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe,” Johnson tweeted Monday. “This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV. There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home.”

After a successful college football career at the University of Miami, Johnson followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by joining the world of pro wrestling. He quickly rose to fame and became one of the WWE’s biggest stars, eventually branching out into a blockbuster film career. Johnson was last regularly a part of the WWE in 2004 but has made sporadic appearances in the years since, including a showdown at 2013’s Wrestlemania with fellow wrestler-turned-actor John Cena.

