Worlds are already colliding on the set of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

On Monday, Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays the Arrowverse’s Lois Lane, shared the first photo her and Tyler Hoechlin, the Arrowverse’s Superman, with Smallville‘s Tom Welling, who is guest-starring as Clark Kent in the five-hour crossover. In the photo, the trio are posed in front of the iconic Kent Farm (cue Smallville‘s theme song).

“Lois and Clarks,” Tulloch captioned the family photo, which you can see below.

Lois and Clarks 💓 pic.twitter.com/RgRKmcP8FV — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) September 30, 2019

This year’s crossover will feature two Lois Lanes (Tulloch and Smallville‘s Erica Durance) and three Supermen (Hoechlin, Welling, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Brandon Routh, suiting up as the Kingdom Come version of the Man of Steel). Over the course of the event, we’ll meet Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois’ (Tulloch) newborn baby and find out what the Smallville incarnation of that couple has been up to since the show went off the air in 2011.

“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville. Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it,” crossover executive producer Marc Guggenheim said in a statement when Welling’s casting was announced. “So when we first started talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths, our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 14 with Arrow at 8 p.m. and concludes with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

