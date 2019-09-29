Watch Billie Eilish's gravity-defying Saturday Night Live performance

Image zoom Matt Cowan

Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Things got trippy on Saturday Night Live‘s season 45 premiere.

True to form, Billie Eilish kept things interesting during her first performance as musical guest. The pop star sang her hit “Bad Guy,” on what at first appeared to be a very small set that made the petite star look bigger. Things took a turn, literally, when Eilish started walking around the room, which was rotating, making it look like the singer was walking on walls.

Image zoom NBC

She proceeded to walk on the ceiling, and that coupled with some flashing lights, certainly gave the performance an out-of-this-world vibe.

The SNL gig comes on the heels of Eilish announcing her arena world tour, Where Do We Go?, which kicks off in 2020. Earlier this year, “Bad Guy” unseated the seemingly unstoppable, record-breaking “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X for the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. Eilish, who is 17, is the youngest singer to lead the chart since Lorde did it in 2013 with “Royals” at the age of 16.

Check out the SNL performance in the video below.

