Batwoman star Ruby Rose reveals she had emergency surgery after performing stunts

Superheroes may be mostly indestructible, but the actors who play them are not.

On Friday, actress Ruby Rose, who is poised to star as the titular character on The CW’s new Batwoman series, revealed that she underwent emergency surgery because she was risking becoming paralyzed after sustaining injuries while performing stunts.

Rose posted on her Instagram on Friday, sharing a time-lapsed graphic video of the surgical procedure from start to finish. “To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed…,” she wrote. “I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms.”

The CW star went on to thank her doctors and explain why she chose to have the procedure captured on video. “Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love,” she wrote. “I am forever in your debt. And to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that Grey’s Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under.”

This isn’t the first time Rose has gone under the knife due to back issues. Back in 2018, she was candid about appearing in a wheelchair and with a cane after undergoing surgery for ongoing spine issues.

Batwoman is still slated to premiere Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

