Lost star Jorge Garcia exits Hawaii Five-0

Hawaii Five-0 type TV Show Network CBS

The Hawaii Five-0 just lost one of their number.

Jorge Garcia, who played consultant Jerry Ortega on the CBS procedural, is leaving the show’s main cast. After a cliffhanger ending concluded season 9, Friday’s season 10 premiere revealed that Garcia’s character had been shot by Azra Hassan (Yasmin Dar), and saw Jerry deciding to depart the Five-0 team after recuperating.

Representatives for Garcia did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Jerry was introduced in season 4 as a conspiracy theorist and high school classmate of Chin Ho Kelly (Daniel Dae Kim), later being hired by the team as a consultant, while retaining his passion for conspiracy theories. Garcia joined the cast as a series regular in season 5. Appropriately, the character decided to work on a book connecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to the Titanic sinking after exiting the Five-0.

Though Garcia will no longer be a series regular, he may return for occasional appearances in the future.

“I’m grateful for my time on Hawaii Five-0,” Garcia said. “I loved getting to return to the islands, and creating a character that connected with so many people. Playing Jerry was a blast, and I look forward to popping in again to play with my TV ohana.”

The actor is widely known for his role as Hurley on ABC’s Lost, which concluded its run in 2010.

