Aaron Paul says Netflix decided 'it was time' to end BoJack Horseman

It’ll soon be time to say goodbye to Hollywoo, as BoJack Horseman will conclude with its upcoming sixth season on Netflix. Even in the Peak TV era, it’s always a relief when such a highly-regarded series gets to end on its own terms, but according to star Aaron Paul, the decision didn’t come from the show’s creative team.

Paul, who is an executive producer as well as a voice actor on BoJack, wrote on Twitter that “sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains,” adding, “They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it.”

We had a wonderful time making Bojack. Couldn’t be more proud. Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) September 27, 2019

Netflix did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

The streaming service has a history of killing off its shows somewhat abruptly; BoJack, which premiered in 2014, is one of only a handful of Netflix original series to make it to six seasons (others include House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, which have both concluded) and will wrap up as one of the platform’s longest-running shows.

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the animated comedy-drama-satire follows the (mis)adventures of the title character (voiced by Will Arnett), a depressed, alcoholic former sitcom star who happens to be an anthropomorphic horse.

BoJack Horseman will begin its final season with eight episodes dropping on Oct. 25, before concluding with another eight on Jan. 31, 2020. Paul will next appear in the Breaking Bad sequel movie El Camino, also distributed by Netflix, which will hit the streaming service Oct. 11.

