What to Watch this Weekend: The Politician on Netflix, Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish on SNL

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
The Politician
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Yes, we’re in the midst of a heated election season (already!), but don’t worry, that’s not what this new Netflix series is about. This comedy, from Glee co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennen, stars Tony winner Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, who one day wants to occupy the Oval Office. But he hasn’t even graduated high school yet, so first, he has his sights set on becoming student body president. To do so he’ll have to beat out a formidable opponent (and then another…but no spoilers here!). In addition to Platt, The Politician stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Bette Midler, Zoey Deutch, and more. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- Ryan Murphy’s The Politician struggles to stay on message
- The Politician stars lobby for your vote in these EW portraits
- Meet Jessica Lange’s conniving, Olive Garden-loving grandma in The Politician clip
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Dragons: Rescue Riders (series debut) — Netflix
The Great British Baking Show — Netflix
In the Shadow of the Moon — Netflix
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — Netflix
Transparent Musicale Finale — Amazon Prime Video
The Curse of Buckout Road — VOD
8 p.m.
American Housewife (season premiere) — ABC
Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere) — CBS
8:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the Boat (season premiere) — ABC
9 p.m.
20/20 (season premiere: Siegfried & Roy) — ABC
CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends — CMT
Magnum P.I. (season premiere) — CBS
Dateline NBC (season premiere) — NBC
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods (season premiere) — CBS
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC
Season Premiere
Hot off an Emmy threepeat and a rollercoaster of a month (between Leslie Jones‘ departure and the Great Shane Gillis Fiasco of 2019), Saturday Night Live returns for its 45th go-round, with Woody Harrelson hosting and Billie Eilish as musical guest. We’ll be waiting with bated breath to see how SNL tackles this whole impeachment inquiry business, especially with Alec Baldwin reluctant to return as Donald Trump. Maybe Kate McKinnon should just take over the role. Is there anyone that woman can’t play? —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
- Bill Hader addresses Saturday Night Live firing Shane Gillis
- Saturday Night Live releases star-studded season 45 lineup
- SNL director Oz Rodriguez reveals the sketch that almost went wrong and more behind-the-scenes secrets
What Else to Watch
12:30 p.m.
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (season premiere) — Food Network
2 p.m.
Family Restaurant Rivals (season finale) — Food Network
8 p.m.
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story — Lifetime
SUNDAY
Bless the Harts
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on Fox
Series Debut
Fox aims to bolster its animation lineup with a comedy about a down-and-outlandish Southern family voiced by Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Jillian Bell, and Ike Barinholtz. The Harts have “a tendency to make the wrong choice at a lot of turns,” warns creator Emily Spivey (Up All Night), who describes matriarch Betty (Rudolph) as “a bad-choice buffet.” BTH will even serve up a side of Jesus (Kumail Nanjiani) — as in, the Son of God — who’s tight with Betty’s daughter, Jenny (Wiig). This isn’t exactly divine intervention, though: “He is more like Jenny’s best girlfriend,” explains Spivey. Brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “Personal Jesus.” —Dan Snierson
Related content:
- Kristen Wiig flanks Jamie Dornan in first Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar photo
- Jillian Bell returns to Bob’s Burgers as Nat the limo driver in premiere sneak peek
Succession
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
The Roy clan still find themselves in the UK with patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) being honored in his hometown of Dundee, Scotland. For a man as intimidating as Logan, one would think even his closest cronies would refrain from giving him any surprises, but even playing Rhea as subdued as she does, Holly Hunter can’t help but portray a woman with bold choices to make (though nothing compares to what the unpredictable Kendall Roy has coming). —Marcus Jones
Related content:
- Even Succession star J. Smith-Cameron isn’t sure where this whole Gerri-Roman thing is going
- A tribute to the best dynamic on TV: Succession‘s Tom and Cousin Greg
- Succession acquires third season on HBO
What Else to Watch
Check local listings
Poldark (season premiere) — PBS
12 p.m.
MeTV Celebrates 50 Years of The Brady Bunch — MeTV
7 p.m.
America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 30 premiere) — ABC
8 p.m.
Power — Starz
Celebrity Family Feud (season finale: The Goldbergs vs. black-ish) — ABC
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits (two-hour special) — Freeform
The Simpsons (season premiere) — Fox
8:30 p.m.
God Friended Me (season premiere) — CBS
9 p.m.
Bob’s Burgers (season premiere) — Fox
Fear the Walking Dead (season finale) — AMC
Shark Tank (season premiere) — ABC
Halloween Wars (season premiere) — Food Network
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy (season premiere) — Fox
NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere) — CBS
10 p.m.
The Rookie (season premiere) — ABC
Godfather of Harlem (series debut) — Epix
Storming Area 51 — Travel
10:15 p.m.
Preacher (series finale) — AMC
12/12:15 a.m.
Robot Chicken (season premiere) — Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments