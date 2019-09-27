What to Watch this Weekend: The Politician on Netflix, Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish on SNL

By EW Staff
September 27, 2019 at 06:00 AM EDT
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

The Politician

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut
Yes, we’re in the midst of a heated election season (already!), but don’t worry, that’s not what this new Netflix series is about. This comedy, from Glee co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennen, stars Tony winner Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, who one day wants to occupy the Oval Office. But he hasn’t even graduated high school yet, so first, he has his sights set on becoming student body president. To do so he’ll have to beat out a formidable opponent (and then another…but no spoilers here!). In addition to Platt, The Politician stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Bette Midler, Zoey Deutch, and more. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming
Dragons: Rescue Riders (series debut) — Netflix
The Great British Baking Show — Netflix
In the Shadow of the Moon — Netflix
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — Netflix
Transparent Musicale Finale — Amazon Prime Video
The Curse of Buckout Road — VOD

8 p.m.
American Housewife (season premiere) — ABC
Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere) — CBS

8:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the Boat (season premiere) — ABC

9 p.m.
20/20 (season premiere: Siegfried & Roy) — ABC
CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends — CMT
Magnum P.I. (season premiere) — CBS
Dateline NBC (season premiere) — NBC

10 p.m.
Blue Bloods (season premiere) — CBS

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere
Hot off an Emmy threepeat and a rollercoaster of a month (between Leslie Jonesdeparture and the Great Shane Gillis Fiasco of 2019), Saturday Night Live returns for its 45th go-round, with Woody Harrelson hosting and Billie Eilish as musical guest. We’ll be waiting with bated breath to see how SNL tackles this whole impeachment inquiry business, especially with Alec Baldwin reluctant to return as Donald Trump. Maybe Kate McKinnon should just take over the role. Is there anyone that woman can’t play? —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

12:30 p.m.
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (season premiere) — Food Network

2 p.m.
Family Restaurant Rivals (season finale) — Food Network

8 p.m.
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story — Lifetime

SUNDAY

FOX

Bless the Harts

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut
Fox aims to bolster its animation lineup with a comedy about a down-and-outlandish Southern family voiced by Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Jillian Bell, and Ike Barinholtz. The Harts have “a tendency to make the wrong choice at a lot of turns,” warns creator Emily Spivey (Up All Night), who describes matriarch Betty (Rudolph) as “a bad-choice buffet.” BTH will even serve up a side of Jesus (Kumail Nanjiani) — as in, the Son of God — who’s tight with Betty’s daughter, Jenny (Wiig). This isn’t exactly divine intervention, though: “He is more like Jenny’s best girlfriend,” explains Spivey. Brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “Personal Jesus.” —Dan Snierson

Succession

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

The Roy clan still find themselves in the UK with patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) being honored in his hometown of Dundee, Scotland. For a man as intimidating as Logan, one would think even his closest cronies would refrain from giving him any surprises, but even playing Rhea as subdued as she does, Holly Hunter can’t help but portray a woman with bold choices to make (though nothing compares to what the unpredictable Kendall Roy has coming). —Marcus Jones

What Else to Watch

Check local listings
Poldark (season premiere) — PBS

12 p.m.
MeTV Celebrates 50 Years of The Brady Bunch MeTV

7 p.m.
America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 30 premiere) — ABC

8 p.m.
PowerStarz
Celebrity Family Feud (season finale: The Goldbergs vs. black-ish) — ABC
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits (two-hour special) — Freeform
The Simpsons (season premiere) — Fox

8:30 p.m.
God Friended Me (season premiere) — CBS

9 p.m.
Bob’s Burgers (season premiere) — Fox
Fear the Walking Dead (season finale) — AMC
Shark Tank (season premiere) — ABC
Halloween Wars (season premiere) — Food Network

9:30 p.m.
Family Guy (season premiere) — Fox
NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere) — CBS

10 p.m.
The Rookie (season premiere) — ABC
Godfather of Harlem (series debut) — Epix
Storming Area 51 — Travel

10:15 p.m.
Preacher (series finale) — AMC

12/12:15 a.m.
Robot Chicken (season premiere) — Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change

