Viola Davis explains why she wore sneakers on stage at the Emmys: 'I was ready to fight'

One of the most delightfully unexpected moments during an already surprise-filled Emmys last Sunday was the sight of Viola Davis sauntering across the stage in sneakers.

Davis, who was presenting the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in Drama Series, explained why she paired a beautiful Alberta Ferretti gown with the casual footwear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night.

“I knew I had to present. So I thought I was going to hobble on stage to the podium and just announce the supporting actor,” she said. “But then I found out I had to walk through the presentation, I said, ‘Hell no, oh hell no.’ I said I will only do it if I can wear my sneakers, and I wore my sneakers.”

When asked if anybody would’ve really stopped her, the How to Get Away With Murder star replied, “Nobody, because I was ready to fight.”

Davis said she wore her heels on the red carpet before the ceremony so as not to insult designer Stuart Weitzman. “He does make some good shoes,” she admitted.

“You just didn’t want to wear them,” Kimmel quipped back.

Davis also discussed the daunting task of portraying former First Lady Michelle Obama in the upcoming Showtime drama series First Ladies. The acclaimed actress admitted that she didn’t contact Obama before taking the role, and doesn’t know if she’s found out yet.

“I’m absolutely terrified,” Davis told Kimmel. “I don’t care what else I’ve done in my life — I’ve won an Emmy, I won an Oscar, two Tonys — but if I mess this up, this will be the defining moment in my life. Like, ‘You raised a great kid but you messed up Michelle Obama.'”

She added, “I’m waiting for my publicist to call and say, “Hold the line, it’s Michelle Obama to cuss your ass out.”

