Superstore actress Linda Porter dies at 86, costars share heartfelt tributes

Superstore scene-stealer Linda Porter has died at 86, EW has confirmed.

The character actor is best known for her recurring role on NBC’s comedy as Myrtle, one of Cloud 9’s oldest employees, who was laid off but continued to appear on the series, most recently in season 4’s finale. She could always be counted on to deliver problematic, racist, homophobic, and extremely questionable one-liners in her signature sweet tone, making her one of the most confusing, hilarious, lovably-hated characters. There’s no word yet on whether or not Superstore will address Porter’s death onscreen.

In addition to Superstore, Porter’s extensive resume boasts many guest appearance roles on shows like Gilmore Girls, Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival, American Horror Story, The Mindy Project, 2 Broke Girls, Childrens Hospital, Togetherness, Bunheads, How I Met Your Mother, Disney Channel shows like Phil of the Future, and films like The House, Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday, and Dude, Where’s My Car?

On Friday, her Superstore costars shared heartfelt tributes on social media. “Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end,” Ben Feldman, who plays Jonah, wrote, sharing a photo on set together. “We’ll miss you Linda Porter.”

Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter. pic.twitter.com/bcdkZtUnXq — Ben Feldman (@WhosBenFeldman) September 27, 2019

Mark McKinney, who plays Cloud 9 manager Glen, shared a video of Porter on set with the caption, “Thank you for the life advice.”

Danny Gura, who plays employee Elias, shared a photo of himself with Porter. “We lost a good one,” he wrote. “R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed.”

We lost a good one. R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/qfHT5DrG2i — Danny Gura (@DannyGura) September 27, 2019

