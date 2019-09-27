Image zoom Stephanie Nelson

Saturday Night Live has added a new master impressionist to its roster this season. After Chloe Fineman was announced as one of SNL‘s new cast members earlier this month, we went down a rabbit hole watching her skilled impersonations.

Fineman will join Bowen Yang as the show’s newest featured players when SNL‘s 45th season debuts on Saturday. (A third new cast member, Shane Gillis, was fired over racist and homophobic slurs before starting work on the show.)

Here’s everything you need to know about Fineman’s comedy background and her best work.

Life before SNL

Fineman has plenty of improv experience, having performed with famous companies like the Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade. You may have even seen her pop up on shows like Mozart in the Jungle, Jane the Virgin, and Search Party.

Her best impressions

In her own words, Fineman gravitates toward “impersonating problematic white women,” although her range isn’t limited to just that. Her impressions have covered topical pop culture like Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones and a chillingly accurate Reese Witherspoon on Big Little Lies to kookier concepts like “Girl Who Robbed Me at Burning Man.”

And as we inch closer and closer to the 2020 election, her interpretations of Ivanka Trump, Marianne Williamson, and Tomi Lahren seem like they could come in handy.

Fineman is especially prolific on Instagram, where she’s posted dozens of her comedic clips. Some of her famous fans include The Good Place stars Jameela Jamil and D’Arcy Carden, Zoë Kravitz, and Busy Philipps.

With Melissa Villaseñor and Kate McKinnon already among the best impressionists on SNL, the show is going to have even more room to explore new characters and parodies with the addition of Fineman.

Here are more of her impressions:

