Ryan Murphy's star-studded new Netflix show Hollywood adds Samara Weaving, Jeremy Pope

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Walter McBride/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming Netflix show Hollywood has just added some new faces into the mix.

The streaming network announced Friday that Samara Weaving, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, and David Corenswet have joined the cast, which already includes Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, and Darren Criss (who will also serve as an executive producer on the series).

The four additions have all been having breakout years, with Weaving in the critically-acclaimed horror film Ready or Not, Pope doing Tony-nominated double duty this past season on Broadway in Choir Boy and Ain’t Too Proud, Harrier coming off of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spike Lee’s Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman, and Corenswet among the cast of Murphy’s new show The Politician.

Originally announced in a profile of Murphy in TIME magazine, Hollywood stems from an idea Murphy worked on with Ian Brennan, and first recruited Criss to join. It will be a limited series set in 1940s Hollywood, but that’s just about all the details that have been released so far.

Rounding out the cast is longtime Murphy collaborator Dylan McDermott, plus Jim Parsons, Joe Mantello, Maude Apatow, and Jake Picking.

The series will be released in May 2020.

Related content: