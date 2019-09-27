Jim Gaffigan recalls Sex and the City episode as Miranda’s boyfriend and that toilet scene

None of Miranda’s boyfriends on Sex and the City made more of a stink than Doug.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan appeared on the hit HBO series opposite Cynthia Nixon for one episode in season 4 called “Defining Moments,” and he now looks back on that unforgettable role and unforgettable scene. You know which one. The one where Doug’s personal boundaries expand to include pooping with the bathroom door open.

“I had to audition for this scene,” Gaffigan said during an appearance on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing.

“I didn’t have to take off my pants or anything,” he clarified. “It was just me sitting on a chair, acting like I’m on the toilet casually. But at this point Sex and the City was the biggest show and, as a New York actor, you wanted to be one of the boyfriends. But it was weird. We were shooting it and there was a bucket of water they would [use to] make noises. Sometimes as an actor you’re like, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing this as a living.'”

RELATED VIDEO: Jim Gaffigan looks back on playing ‘the disappointed version of a grown up crush’ in 13 Going on 30

In the episode, Miranda (Nixon) is coping with the fact that her new boyfriend pees in the bathroom in front of her. She eventually tries to go with the flow, so to speak, and pees with the door open, but that only makes him even more comfortable that he moves from No. 1 to No. 2… with the door open.

“I think I did try to lobby and come back,” Gaffigan said of his one-episode stint. But, as host Lola Ogunnaike jokes, HBO “closed the door on that opportunity.”

Related content: