Ghostwriter returns: Apple TV+ reveals first teaser for series reboot

Ghostwriter is back from the dead. Apple TV+ debuted its upcoming reboot of the 1992 kids series for the streaming platform with a first teaser.

The original mystery series was a mystery show about a group of kids who encounter a mystical force they named Ghostwriter. It appeared as a floating, colorful orb that communicated through words and helped the kids solve various cases.

An official synopsis for the reboot reads: “When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. Each episode story arc is grouped around literature, featuring classics and new works commissioned from popular authors like DJ Machale and Kwame Alexander.”

Ghostwriter ended its run on PBS in 1995, leaving behind one major mystery: what exactly was Ghostwriter?

The totally ’90s opening credits featured its kid cast saying, “We don’t know where he came from. He just showed up one night… He’s not an alien… We think he might be a ghost.”

Kermit Frazier, a producer and writer on the original show, gave an interview with The New York Times in 2010 to clear things up. (The original article has since been archived, but HuffPost quoted the piece in 2013.)

“Ghostwriter was a runaway slave during the Civil War,” Frazier said. “He was killed by slave catchers and their dogs as he was teaching other runaway slaves how to read in the woods. His soul was kept in the book and released once Jamal [played by actor Sheldon Turnipseed] discovered the book.” Seriously.

Will this unresolved plotline be handled in the reboot? Based on that trailer, it doesn’t seem like that’s the vibe Apple is going for.

Apple TV+ launches on Nov. 1 at $4.99/month with a seven-day free trial. Ghostwriter joins a hefty roster, that includes The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, See with Jason Momoa, the M. Night Shyamalan-produced Servant, Oprah Winfrey’s new book club series, and Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld.

Apple TV+ also revealed teasers for other kids-centric programming, Helpsters and Snoopy in Space.

