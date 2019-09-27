Arrowverse reveals first look at Brandon Routh as Superman in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

Brandon Routh is back as the Man of Steel.

On Friday, The CW gave us our first look at the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star suiting back up as Superman — for the first time since Superman Returns — in the upcoming crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” In the image, Routh dons a costume inspired by Alex Ross’ Kingdom Come design. Check it out below:

Image zoom Jordon Nuttall/The CW

Today, the network also confirmed that Routh will indeed be pulling double duty in the five-hour crossover. He’ll appear as both his Legends character Ray Palmer/the Atom and Clark Kent.

When Routh stopped by EW’s San Diego Comic-Con studio in July, he said he was excited about stepping back into the Boy Scout’s shoes. “It’s an opportunity for me to kind of say hello and goodbye to the character in a way I didn’t get to the first time,” Routh previously told EW. “Being a young individual of 24, 25, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to do this for years and make multiple movies.’ And that of course didn’t happen. I’m just very honored to be able to do this one last time.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is turning into quite the affair. The event will feature three Supermen: Routh, Arrowverse’s Tyler Hoechlin, and Smallville’s Tom Welling, who is reprising the role eight years after the long running series signed off. Furthermore, the crossover will also introduce the Supernatural‘s Osric Chau as scientist Ryan Choi, who eventually picks up the Atom mantle from Ray Palmer in the comics. (It’s worth noting that Routh will exit Legends at some point in season 5, which will air in 2020).

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 14 with Arrow at 8 p.m. and concludes with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

