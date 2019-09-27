BoJack Horseman to end with season 6: Watch the first trailer

Fall TV BoJack Horseman type TV Show Genre Animated,

BoJack Horseman‘s season 6 trailer brings bittersweet laughs. Sure, it’s our first look at the new batch of episodes, but with it comes word from Netflix that the sixth season is also the final season.

The animated satire, featuring the voices of series executive producers Will Arnett and Aaron Paul, will conclude its critically adored lifecycle with a two-part last hoorah. Part 1 of the final season will air on Oct. 25 and Part 2 will arrive Jan. 31, 2020.

BoJack Horseman, created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, follows the exploits of the namesake character, an anthropomorphic horse who’s a fading ’90s sitcom star. In the season 6 trailer, BoJack (voiced by Arnett) is writing a letter to Diane (voiced by Alison Brie) to give her an update from rehab.

“I wasted so many years being miserable because I assumed that was the only way to be,” he says.

Netflix officially renewed the series for season 6 last October, though it wasn’t known at the time that this would be the final go.

“Goodbye Bojack,” Paul tweeted. “6th and finally season is here. My god it’s been an emotional ride.”

