Chicago Fire star Yuriy Sardarov bids farewell to Otis

Image zoom Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fall TV Chicago Fire type TV Show

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 8 premiere of Chicago Fire.

On Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Fire, the firefighters of Firehouse 51 lost one of their own. In the final moments of the mattress factory fire that ended season 7, Brian “Otis” Zvonecek was killed in the explosion. But in a bit of good news, he lived long enough to share a final touching message with his roommate and best friend Joe Cruz at the hospital before taking his last breath.

And while the episode focused heavily on how to properly honor Otis, Yuriy Sardarov, the actor who played him, found his own way. After the episode aired, Sardarov shared a poem to his Instagram page that read:

A fond farewell to Otis

he’ll forever be my friend

And to all of you that knew him

and loved him to the end

He had a bushy mustache

and a soul patch to boot

It’s never really over

he’ll always love you too

Additionally, Sardarov shared a video, and in true Otis fashion, it has a comedic twist: A fake British accent. However, in the video, he does thank fans and Otis himself. Check them both out below:

Related content: