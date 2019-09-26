Chicago Fire star Yuriy Sardarov bids farewell to Otis

- TV Show
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 8 premiere of Chicago Fire.
On Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Fire, the firefighters of Firehouse 51 lost one of their own. In the final moments of the mattress factory fire that ended season 7, Brian “Otis” Zvonecek was killed in the explosion. But in a bit of good news, he lived long enough to share a final touching message with his roommate and best friend Joe Cruz at the hospital before taking his last breath.
And while the episode focused heavily on how to properly honor Otis, Yuriy Sardarov, the actor who played him, found his own way. After the episode aired, Sardarov shared a poem to his Instagram page that read:
A fond farewell to Otis
he’ll forever be my friend
And to all of you that knew him
and loved him to the end
He had a bushy mustache
and a soul patch to boot
It’s never really over
he’ll always love you too
Additionally, Sardarov shared a video, and in true Otis fashion, it has a comedic twist: A fake British accent. However, in the video, he does thank fans and Otis himself. Check them both out below:
Related content:
|type
|
|Status
|
|Complete Coverage
Comments