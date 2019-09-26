Vampire Diaries costars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley developing their own bourbon

Image zoom Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

The Salvatore brothers would be so proud.

It’s been more than two years since Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley filmed their final scenes as Damon and Stefan Salvatore, the vampire brothers who both fell for Elena Gilbert on the hit CW series The Vampire Diaries, and more than 10 since the series launched, but the actors have announced a new joint project.

Somerhalder revealed on Instagram that he and Wesley have been working on developing their own bourbon, which of course was the Salvatore boys’ drink of choice whenever they had a good day, a bad day, or just a Tuesday.

“Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it’s coming!” Somerhalder wrote. “@paulwesley and I have been working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen. WITH passion, hard work and an uncompromising quest/thirst for quality, we have arrived! We want to share with you something very special and dear to us. You’ve given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories and some good times to come! It’s going to be fun. We’re going to be traveling the WOLRD meeting so many of you and launching this with some very fun parties I must say!”

See Somerhalder’s full post below:

Related content: